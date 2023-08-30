To the editor:
I’m assuming the letter to the editor on Aug. 25 (“Dems trying to derail Trump’s presidential campaign”), regarding interference with Trump’s presidential campaign, was a joke to illicit a response, here’s mine. No one that has been living on the planet since 2020 could rationally equate concerns about election results expressed by Stacy Abrams in Georgia and Hillary Clinton in 2016 with the sacking of the United States Capitol under the direction of Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. And to imply that the ongoing criminal activity by Trump and his cohorts to overturn the 2020 election results based totally on lies rejected by 50 state electors, 60 court cases and numerous election recounts, could be compared to Joe Biden’s family matters is ridiculous.
Furthermore, there is no Deep State, it’s the Justice Department doing its job to enforce the law and ensure the viability of our democracy.
L.R. Neville,
Salem