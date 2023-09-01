To the editor:
Let’s talk water. Summer 2023 has become one of the wettest summers on record, yet you drive past Wenham Lake, Beverly/Salem’s primary water supply, and it’s shocking to see how low the water levels are. This time of year, it is normal to see the lake levels at their lowest points of the year, but since we’ve just recorded the wettest summer season ever, where did all the water go? Then you remember the latest state mandate, whereby water districts who have good water resources must share the water with others who do not have a wealth of natural resources, and rely mostly on town wells and nearby rivers like the Ipswich River, a growing concern among quite a few, when so many communities draw their drinking water from the Ipswich, chiefly, Danvers, Wenham, and Hamilton, to name a few.
The Beverly Salem Water District normally serves roughly 120,000 residents and businesses, between the two cities, and Wenham Lake, and Putnamville Reservoir, always seemed adequate, but now with the added stresses of regular purchases by other communities, the resource is now serving roughly 200,000 people. That’s where the water went. If water levels are this low when rainfall is plentiful, one shudders to think how bad it will be in years like last year’s drought — the lake once known for its quality of ice, might look like a mud puddle.
If you want to talk water conservation that’s fine, then don’t remove the dams on the river.
Stephen Cook,
Beverly