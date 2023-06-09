To the editor:
I would like to express my gratitude for your coverage at the Danvers “Light The Night Purple” event May 17, where, in its seventh year, we brought the community together for substance addiction awareness. It was so great to share the message that recovery is possible through the amazing, collaborative efforts of DanversCares.
I was honored to be invited to speak, but the real highlight of my collaboration with them was understanding DanversCares’ mission to serve and support the youth in the community. To learn that DanversCares exists in so much more than the name, but in their action.
For years since becoming sober myself (about 4½), I have worked with others to educate, advocate and encourage. The bulk of my focus has been on primary prevention, community involvement and understanding, while addressing stigma and care discrepancies for people with SUD. To see a group so passionately taking these actions in my hometown really meant the world, and I am grateful for the experience. Thank you, all.
Christa Chirichiello
LPN, LADC II,
Haverhill