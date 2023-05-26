To the editor:
On May 17, an unseasonably chilly night, more than 200 people gathered on the lawn at the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers for the 7th annual Light The Night Purple. The walk and community gathering raises awareness of substance use prevention and treatment, promotes health, healing, and recovery; and hopes to erase the stigma associated with this disease. Attendees had the opportunity to visit resource and sponsor tables before heading out on a 1-mile walk led by Danvers High School cheerleaders through downtown Danvers.
Once back at the library those gathered enjoyed two uplifting songs by the Danvers High School a cappella group, Vocal Alliance, under the direction of Alex Grover. Christa Chirichiello, a Danvers High School graduate and Licensed Practical Nurse at Recovery Centers of America, shared her story of addiction and recovery. Chirichiello reminded the attentive crowd that “there are people behind you in Market Basket or in line at CVS that are in recovery, and you just wouldn’t know it. We’re everywhere, and we will gladly run to pull you out of the fire because we were there before. We walked through it. We’ve been there and back, and we’ve come out better for it on the other side.”
Following Chirichiello’s inspirational remarks, Reverend Pam Cochrane from Maple Street Church told the crowd that the signs that the community is ready to help people struggling with addiction and those in recovery are everywhere. The crowd then snapped purple (the color of recovery) glowsticks and held them high as the sun started to set in honor of those who have fought a battle with addiction.
Light The Night Purple wouldn’t be possible without sponsors, which included title sponsor, Recovery Centers of America; Gold Sponsors: Eliot Human Services, North Shore Bank, and Beth Israel Lahey Health; Silver Sponsors: The Office of the Essex County District Attorney, St. John’s Prep, Danvers Community Access TV (DCAT), Rockland Trust, Danvers Kiwanis, and Maple Street Church.
Thank you also to the event planning committee, which included: Dan Bennett, Pam Cochrane, Derek Colella, Wendy Goddard, Carla King, Jamie Lovell, Whitney McNeilly, Jillian Parsons, Kaarin Robinson, Judith Ryan, Rebecca Wait, and Mary Wermers. Additional thanks to the Department of Public Works for making sure the grounds were clear and that we had the tables and barrels we needed to serve the crowd and the Danvers Police Department who helped walkers get through busy intersections.
David Thomson
DanversCARES