To the editor:
The notion that our city is powerless on the issue of homeless encampments is completely false. Our Attorney General, and now the rest of the state, hides behind two very broad 9th Circuit rulings (Martin vs. Boise & Johnson V Grants Pass), which we are not even bound by as this court has no jurisdiction over Massachusetts.
All legal interpretations agree that both these rulings are very broad, and have left open to interpretation the issue of what limits cities can place on the location of such encampments as well as the timing. State and federal government are entitled to put limits on land they own, and they routinely do in state/national parks.
There are a number of proactive approaches the City Council can, and should, take. One of those addressing that at least two homeless encampments have sprung up in close proximity to children’s play areas. We have five homeless registered sex offenders alone, not counting those who come in from outside, and this is an unnecessary risk to take.
The AGO tried to use these two broad 9th Circuit rulings to argue time restrictions on camping at night in Scituate were therefore unconstitutional, but Sacramento (which is under the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction) has successfully implemented time limits post-ruling. Why therefore did the AGO misinterpret it this way?
The state, and our city, need to stop hiding behind broad rulings from courts we are not bound to, while lacking understanding of, to start to be proactive.
Damien Jarrett,
Salem