To the editor:
On April 12, at the conclusion of a public meeting at the Ayer School, I had a very friendly sidebar conversation with Mayor Cahill. As part of that conversation, I posed two questions:
The city had entered into a contract with NOTH Engineering to investigate the feasibility of CAD cells within the Bass River. To the best of my knowledge, the contractually required completion date was Dec. 31, 2021, but (at least in April) we still did not have a report. Why?
When the city contracted with Burnham to dredge the Bass River, it is my understanding that a portion of the channel adjacent to the National Grid property was exempted from the contract. Thus, when Burnham finished, there would have been a break in the dredged portion of the river. Why? What is the plan to deal with that segment of the river?
Mayor Cahill generously volunteered to get me answers “within a couple of days”. That did not happen, so I have occasionally inquired as to when I might expect answers. On two such occasions, Ms. Jacobson responded to the effect that it should be “soon”. But the delay is now approaching three months and I no longer expect to get answers. Is there some reason that City Hall would prefer not to discuss these matters?
Kenneth A. Smith
Beverly