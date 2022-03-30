To the editor: Although the news of the day is grim and scary, a recent article caught my eye and heart (“Judge sides with Beverly in dispute over emotional support chickens,” March 22). While this story of the little girl and her therapy chickens may seem amusing to some readers, I can understand the pain and anxiety she must be experiencing. Luckily, I had a couple of cats to cuddle and listen to me.
I do wonder about the little girl’s parents and wonder why they gave her six chickens when one or two would have sufficed. The chickens could have been kept in a special room in the house (a basement one perhaps — with a little door to an outside small cage). She could have visited the chicken(s), talked to them, cuddled them and hopefully would feel comforted and loved.
Such an arrangement would have meant heavy-duty cleaning (as does cleaning of a multi-purpose cat litter box) but no neighbors would have been affected by either noise or smell. And the worrisome rats would not find food with that arrangement.
That this episode has turned into a newsworthy event with claims of rats, illness and worse is terrible for all concerned, but especially for the little girl. I hope that she is getting lots of love and support from family and friends and that the family will ultimately be allowed to keep one or two hens (with proper arrangements/restrictions) to comfort her. I pray that this can happen.
Paula Garabedian Wall Peabody