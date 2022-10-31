To the editor:
There seems to be a great deal of hyperbole regarding the danger of supporting Ballot Question 1.
Looking at the numbers:
Under our current state tax system, an individual earning $2 million per year must pay $100k in state taxes — leaving $1.9 million for other obligations.
If Question 1 passes, he/she will pay $140k tax — leaving $1.86 million to meet other needs.
Ninety-eight percent of spending money is still available (no real need to move from our great state.)
With this small sacrifice, all businesses (especially manufacturers) will benefit from needed improvements in roads, bridges and rail transportation.
We will all benefit from improved education.
Please join me by voting yes on Question 1.
Walter Horan,
Marblehead