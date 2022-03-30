To the editor: I am writing this letter with hopes of starting a dialogue among Salem citizens when it comes to pushing back against the tide of progress, which hasn’t incorporated different perspectives when it comes to solving problems with parking, homelessness, political engagement, drug use, crime and tourism.
Contrary to popular opinion we don’t have same life experiences or think alike in terms of work ethic, religious upbringing or educational accomplishments. I moved here six years from Dorchester and what I’ve seen and heard is progress is happening while at same time the city’s character is fundamentally being changed, and not for the better.
No one is encouraged to speak up unless you agree with current way of doing things around here, and for sure I am not wired that way and I know others aren’t as well. There needs to be free exchange of ideas that use reason, logic and some basic morality when it comes to solving problems in this city. I am not writing this claiming to have all the answers, but one thing I know is not enough politicians in this city are listening because they are too busy talking about ongoing plans regarding the continued “modernization” of Salem.
By no means I suggest going backward to a time with empty storefronts, high unemployment and cronyism from what some residents have told me, but having a city where majority of people are unable to afford live and work here unless you work for the city doesn’t make sense either. There needs to be a more diverse economic sector along with more amenities like discounted parking for business owners, strategies to make immigrants part and parcel of “American way of life” without losing his or her cultural identity.
In my case I am an American of West Indian descent born and raised in Massachusetts and I know where I came from and being an United States citizen doesn’t diminish that part of my heritage. As you read this I hope this encourages individuals to speak their truth and mind as a free thinking person while helping sustain a healthy community based on shared support of one another while being respectful of those with different perspectives and life experience.
Darren Rustin Salem