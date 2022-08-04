To the editor:
I would like to encourage interested Ipswich citizens to attend our School Committee’s planning workshop on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room B-2. The link for their agenda is www.ipsk12.net/Page/1118.
Item 7 on the agenda is a Discussion on the Future of the Elementary School Buildings. This important meeting will not be televised or video recorded so if you want to know what is said you must attend. As the committee pursues these important discussions, I would urge them to respect the previous Select Board decision and keep Bialek Park off the list of potential school sites.
Irene Josephson,
Ipswich