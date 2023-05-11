To the editor:
My hat is off to The Salem News for publishing the recent spate of letters in support of one or the other candidate in Salem’s May 16th mayoral contest. May all these letters spark interest in the race and encourage everyone to vote on (or by) Tuesday! While I strongly support one of the two candidates, I more strongly support an engaged electorate. On my front lawn there are two political signs, one for my candidate but another that reads, “Vote Tuesday!” I hope my guy wins on the 16th, but if he loses, I’d rather see him lose with an 80% voter turnout than with a 20% one. Salem doesn’t need a new mayor for whom only a minority of registered voters bothered to cast a ballot.
Rod Kessler
Salem