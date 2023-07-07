To the editor:
Happy Fourth of July. Yes, there is in fact another parade in Beverly. A tradition in Ryal Side that has been around for over 75 years. I want to thank the Ryal Side Civic Association for another great Fourth of July parade and festivities at Obear Park.
Although it rained a little, OK a lot, it didn’t keep people from hanging around for a bit at Obear Park to enjoy some good old fashion fun. Congratulations to Lisa and Michael Curtis, for being recognized as this year’s Grand Marshals. Thank you to Julie Macsata for her amazing rendition of our national anthem. Thank you DJ Norman Burnett from Seaport Sound for providing us with music and a sound system. Thank you to all the volunteers who came out and helped set up, worked the games, sold food at the concession stand, sold raffles and Ryal Side wear at the membership table and broke down everything in the pouring rain. True Ryal Side pride.
Thank you to our DPS and Recreation Department for helping to prepare Obear Park, Ryal Side’s hidden gem. Congratulations to our floats, group ensembles, decorated carriages and bike winners. It was great to see so many children participate in the parade. Thank you to our police, fire, Sheriff’s Department and Beverly Emergency Management Authority for participating. Thank you to our BHS band members who came during their summer break to entertain us with their music. Of course, let’s not forget the amazing, crowd-favorite, Lawn Chair Brigade, for entertaining us along the parade route.
Lastly, I want to thank all those who lined the parade route to cheer on everyone, what a treat to see so many people out there that morning.
Todd Rotondo,
Ward 1 City Councilor,
Beverly