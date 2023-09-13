To the editor:
Abbot Public Library gratefully acknowledges the support of the Harold B. and Elizabeth L. Shattuck Memorial Fund, most recently for its part in the development of an ongoing partnership with Salem State University that began in Fall 2022 when the archives department at the Frederick E. Berry Library agreed to house the contents of the Marblehead Room during the renovations at 235 Pleasant St.
The partnership includes an internship (supported by the Shattuck Memorial Fund) starting in mid-September that will allow the development of digital content from a clippings file that was housed in the Marblehead Room, and the exploration of The Salem News photography collection from the early 20th century to the 2000s to find images with a connection to Marblehead. The images will be digitized and added to the Salem State digital repository.
With contributions from the Shattuck Memorial Fund, Abbot Public Library has been able to create a digital archives program for the content of the Marblehead Messenger and the Marblehead Reporter; achieve website development on two occasions, most recently with a very successful re-launch in July 2021; conduct studies of the Marblehead Room collections, present exhibits in the Virginia A. Carten Gallery; and to purchase new chairs for the Meeting Room.
With our deepest gratitude to the Shattuck Memorial Fund, we look forward to seeing the new digital content.
Kimberly Grad,
Director,
Abbot Public Library