To the editor:
I’d like to take a moment to thank the dozens of volunteers who participated in our recent Ronald McDonald House Charities-New England can-tab drive. Collectively, we donated more than 40,000 tabs to the Charlestown location in support of their mission to provide families a warm, friendly place to stay while their child receives life-saving treatment at nearby Boston and Rhode Island hospitals.
For those who would like to support the Boston RMHC chapter during this season of giving, the charity reports that they are experiencing a great need for towels, cookware, shower liners, and bedding. Additional ways to give, including a link to their Amazon Wish List, can be found on their website (https://rmhbostonharbor.org/).
Once again, thank you for your participation and your support for patients and their families during this time of need.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Thomas P. Walsh,
State Representative,
Peabody