To the editor:
Mayor Bob McCarthy’s professional background is not as a public administrator or a chief executive. Most of his life he has been a contractor and a small business owner. He is a husband and father who, along with our mom, raised me and my brother, supporting us through grades K-12 in Salem Public Schools, cheering us on as a band and sports parent, and teaching us the values of public service and giving back to our community. It was this sense of public service that motivated him to run for public office and has contributed to his success as acting mayor. He has an accomplished record during his 15 years as a ward councilor and three-time council president, knowing as much about city government operations and issues as anyone else. That is why his peers elected him as the clear choice to lead the city during this time of transition.
As Salem’s acting mayor since January, he has led the city with a level of dignity and grace that should make us all proud. His leadership style is a down to earth approach, putting constituent services first. It is this impulse that I have seen guide his decision-making as our city’s top official. Whether it is investing ARPA money to cover gaps in SNAP benefits for Salem’s most at-risk, enacting a back-to-basics approach for public services to clean up the city, crafting the city’s budget, or maintain professionalism in city government while instilling an open-door approach to the mayor’s office, Mayor Bob has demonstrated himself as a result driven leader who will work with all Salem stakeholders to solve problems.
Being mayor entails more than just being the chief executive; the mayor is also the public face of the city and city government. And on that end, that is where I think our acting mayor shines through. His greatest strength is that he is a people person. He is a mayor who had no problem talking to you on the street or singing alongside you at a karaoke night. His approachable-ness as an elected official is matched only by his humility and humbleness as a person. And whether it’s going to Salem High sport events, reading books to schoolchildren, shaking hands with costumed witches and vampires walking the pedestrian mall, or comforting kids after bomb scare evacuations, he has conducted himself in a way that should make our community proud.
Acting Mayor Bob McCarthy represents the first new voice in the Salem’s mayor’s office in almost two decades and brings to the role new perspectives and a refreshing style of leadership.
There are many important issues being discussed in Salem’s mayoral race, and the experience and qualifications of each candidate should be weighted carefully. But the issue of whether Mayor Bob is qualified and suited for the job is settled. He has met the moment and is the best man to continue leading the city forward in a positive direction. I’m proud to call him my father, but I’ll be even prouder to call him mayor with your help on March 28.
Will McCarthy
Salem