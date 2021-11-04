To the editor:
Here I sit on the early morning of Oct. 31 and reflect back onto the past month of Halloween in Salem. A shout out goes out to all the hospitality industry folks on your efforts dealing with literally hundreds of thousands of tourists and visitors to our city. I also say kudos and congrats to Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her leadership in the city’s COVID: Stop the Spread Program. I may not always agree with our mayor’s decisions — the Fort Avenue bike lane fiasco quickly comes to mind. However, Salem’s awesome Free COVID-19 testing sites and indoor mask mandates are a testament to her leadership and Herculean efforts throughout this global pandemic.
Like everyone else, I cannot wait until this pandemic is in our rear-view mirror, but there’s no denying Mayor Driscoll’s efforts have helped this major tourist city of Salem navigate the troubled waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.
N. Malia Griffin
Salem