To the editor:
With his decision to purchase the Dollar General block on Cabot Street, Mayor Cahill has decided to value parking spots over housing affordability. His multi-year crusade to artificially limit the number of homes and apartments in Beverly by rewriting the zoning laws and now sinking the city’s cash into a parking lot and a few empty buildings is the kind of NIMBY attitude that does nothing but keep rent and home prices high. Beverly needs to build, not limit, if its residents are going to prosper. Shame on the mayor for his regressive housing policies.
Nick White,
Beverly