To the editor:
Salem’s special election will set the direction of this city for the next two-and-a-half years. After 17 years under Kim Driscoll’s leadership, it’s time to regroup, assess, and move forward again. I believe that Robert McCarthy, our current acting mayor, is the best one out of a few solid choices for this role. In just two-plus months he’s brought new energy into City Hall, started on the backlog of neighborhood issues we’ve had trouble focusing on in recent times, and reconnected our local business community with city leadership. He’s identified improvements and cost savings already, accelerating the sweeping schedule, turning a wasteful car-sharing program into a city motor pool, and freeing up the lost parking in Riley Plaza by removing Curative’s abandoned trailer.
Bob is practical, positive, and optimistic about the future of this city and the role of local government, and I hope to see him elected to complete this mayoral term. Salem has come a long way since I moved here in 1990. There’s still plenty of work to do, and I believe he’s the person to get it done for all of us.
Josh Turiel
Former city councilor,
Salem