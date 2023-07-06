To the editor:
I wasn’t sure what kind of mayor Dominick Pangallo would be, but his first move has confirmed my fears.
The appointment of Lisa Peterson as his chief of staff continues the legacy of Driscoll dirty politics.
Why?
Lisa Peterson ran — and paid herself nearly $12,000 for it — a political “fact-checker” during the Driscoll/Dibble mayoral contest called “Salem 4 All.” It billed itself as “diverse” and “independently minded.”
It wasn’t.
It was pure political hackery, boosting Driscoll and smearing Dibble.
Doubt it? Here are the facts:
S4A was funded almost entirely by developers (including out of city and out of state) via an Independent Expenditure PAC, which allows unlimited contributions. This is nothing new for Driscoll (See the Sept. 25, 2022, Globe article about the PAC that funded her campaign for Lt. Gov.). The members of S4A’s “advisory board” — diverse and independent, mind you! — were all Driscoll supporters.
S4A did very little actual fact-checking of either Driscoll or Dibble, but of that small amount, two things are true: One, it is doubtful that anyone did any work other than Lisa Peterson. Two, the fact-checks carefully selected Driscoll statements which could be rated “true” and Dibble statements which could be rated “false” — at times erroneously. Guess what? They found zero Driscoll statements that were “false” or “misleading”!
S4A’s Facebook page and website have been deleted, but details can still be found on Facebook at Salem4Real (January/February 2022).
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.
Justin Whittier,
Salem