To the editor:
Apparently Memorial Day in downtown Beverly was celebrated with a quiet service at Independence Park by our veterans. It was not advertised on our city website, nor The Salem News, and unknown to most, including me. There was a Warrior Weekend last week, but it wasn’t a somber affair.
I have high praise for the Beverly Cemetery Department who had the lawns in pristine condition, and for our veterans and volunteers who placed flags on graves, bunting on the Civil War Monument, and wreaths at veterans’ monuments for Memorial Day.
I am ashamed by the total lack of Memorial Day recognition by our mayor and City Council. No buntings on City Hall, nor any other city buildings. No American flags on Cabot Street poles. Rantoul Street had a few American flags by the luxury Windover Apartments, but not by our veterans markers on Rantoul Street honoring our fallen heroes, Fortunato and Brown.
The two most offensive insults were the Beverly Police Memorial at Central Cemetery with a totally shredded American flag, and Beverly City Hall, which flew a faded and tattered American flag. The Veterans Office has a supply of new American flags. Why weren’t they used?
The changes in our city of Beverly involve more than tall buildings. Our city has changed from American pride to total disrespect of our heritage and those who paid the price for our liberty.
Beatrice Heinze,
Beverly