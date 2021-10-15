To the editor:
Please don’t sit out this election – your vote counts! As a 14-year resident of Salem I’ve seen many changes in Salem, for better worse. Like many cities, we experience growing pains while struggling to maintain our identity as a historic coastal community. These discomforts are exacerbated by obstructionists on the City Council who utterly refuse to acknowledge cultural, economic and environmental changes not only in Salem, but globally. It is vital that we have leadership that is current and involved in the many issues facing us. It is possible to hold onto our unique identity yet take needed steps to grow into a secure future. Alice Merkl offers real solutions rooted in active and tireless participation in our community.
This election is serious business for Salem residents. Alice is an outsider who lost the last election by a mere 50 votes! Please don’t let this happen again. We cannot afford to remain stagnant in these changing times. If you are looking for a fresh voice in Salem politics, Alice Merkl is the candidate who has boots on the ground — volunteering her skills and services to the youth, elders, homeless, longtime residents and transplants alike. We are at a crossroads once again in Salem. Alice has her finger on the pulse of the needs and concerns of the community as a whole, understands our history and culture and is fearlessly hopeful in facing rapidly changing times. Please get out the vote for Alice Merkl!
Sara Maurno
Salem