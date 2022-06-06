To the editor:
I met Betsy Merry when my wife and I decided to sell our home in Sharon and move to Salem. She showed us a condo in the newly created building that formerly housed Salem police headquarters. My wife was happy hoping they kept a jail cell for me.
Betsy was a consummate pro and made the purchase so easy for us and when it was time for us to think of senior living at Brooksby, she sold the condo in a day. But more important than that she was just so nice, so warm and friendly. A hole in the heart for her family and a huge loss for the city of Salem, all of the friends she made naturally, and humanity itself.
Saul P. Heller
Peabody