To the editor: The fearful and confused reporting on the millionaires’ tax ballot question seems to have one clear goal: protect millionaires at the expense of the public good. The March 19 Salem News article, “Report: Millionaires’ tax a ‘blank check’ for Beacon Hill,” summarizes the findings of a think tank, which appear to be mainly that budgets are fungible. Not exactly news. Implied is that this is somehow a reason to vote against securing revenue from topmost earners in the first place. Which makes little sense. If we want education and transportation to get proper funding, why vote against revenue for that purpose?
Also strange is the headline’s claim of a “blank check” for legislators, when the article itself shares actual dollar estimates from two studies of the proposal: $1.3 billion and $2 billion in new revenue, respectively. The term is plainly inaccurate but certainly aims to stoke fear.
State legislators have new legal requirements to increase funding to school districts throughout the commonwealth, from the Student Opportunity Act, passed in 2019. The millionaires’ tax will provide sorely needed new revenue for such allocations, from those who can most afford it.
Massachusetts is one of the few states without a higher tax on its uber-wealthy. Without that tool, Massachusetts voters know any other option will hit them directly in higher sales or property taxes, even more tuition and fee hikes, cuts to our children’s already understaffed and overstretched schools, or further deterioration of our crumbling infrastructure.
Paul Drake Beverly