To the editor:
On May 3, it is my hope that Danvers residents will vote to re-elect David Mills to the Board of Selectmen. I have known David for more than 60 years, tracking back to when we were kids growing up (or at least trying to) in Danvers in the 1950s and 1960s.
Clearly, David is a well-qualified candidate, having served the town in many capacities over many years as well as his long experience as a lawyer and associate justice on the Massachusetts Appeals Court. Beyond his qualifications and credentials, which are truly extraordinary, David is a kind and compassionate man well respected especially for these qualities, by all who know him. In these times we need effective leadership at all levels of government. We need leaders who are good listeners and those that will respect alternative points of views. It’s why we need to re-elect David Mills. Please vote for him on May 3.
Robert Wilson
Danvers