To the editor:
I would like to take a moment and encourage all Salem residents, especially those who have kids in the Salem Public Schools to vote for Veronica Miranda on Nov. 7 for School Committee.
Veronica was first voted in by the City Council in May to fill the seat that was left vacant by Jim Fleming.
Since her appointment in May, she has done a wonderful job on the School Committee, and Salem will be blessed by her continued service there.
Veronica Miranda brings the experience of being a single mother (her daughter is in the Salem Public Schools) who has dealt with homelessness and is a very big advocate for helping make the Salem Public Schools safer for students in the LGBTQ community.
All this and more is why I’m proudly throwing my support behind Veronica Miranda for continued service on the Salem School Committee this fall.
Seth Mascolo,
Salem