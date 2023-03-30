To the editor:
A recent Taxpayer Foundation report states that “Massachusetts lost close to 37,000 taxpayers.” The Bay State lost so many taxpayers, the report placed the state as 4th highest in the country, only behind New York, California, and Illinois. The migration out of Massachusetts accounts for over 20,000 taxpayer entities and a loss of about $2.5 billion in adjusted gross income. This report covers from 2019 into 2020…before our new ‘millionaires’ tax’!
Some have referred to the new tax as a ‘spite tax’. It’s hard to disagree. Many voters and legislators in Massachusetts like to spend other people’s money, and ‘make them pay their fair share’, a term no one has ever been able to fully quantify for me. I also find the ‘pay their fair share’ crowd believe less in meritocracy. It is well documented the top 5% pay 60% or more of the taxes. I am not sure they fully understand the economic principle of ‘tax elasticity’; increases in certain taxes lead to losses in the tax base, and therefore the total tax revenue collected. Instead of 5% income tax on $2.5 billion, or $125 million, we now get 5% of $0. Those folks left.
Key to tax relief proposed by Gov. Healey is reduced capital gains taxes and ‘death taxes’, two proposals that benefit the wealthy the most. Go figure. What helps middle-class citizens the most is income, sales, or property tax relief. Don’t hold your breath. Never mind excise, gas, meal, alcohol, cigarette, hotel, gaming taxes, tolls, RMV.
Thomas Hayes
Beverly