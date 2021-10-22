To the editor:
Again the current mayor of Salem shows her priorities are not with the people of Salem. The current mask mandate, although a necessary evil for downtown Salem, is wrong! Why should every business in Salem comply? Why is it necessary for masks at the gym?
Thanks, Steve Dibble ,for your commonsense approach to this and other issues. We are all holding our collective breaths awaiting the end of Haunted Happenings and the end of the Driscoll administration. Salem will be once again a city for those of us who live here.
Gail Sados
Salem