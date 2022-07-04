To the editor:
Friday, July 1, you published a letter from Mr. George Binns of Beverly titled “Respect has to be earned“. He completely misses the point of the June 2 editorial about protecting journalists from threats and violence.
Mr. Binns cites the excesses of the media as a reason to not respect journalists. He is correct about that… The excesses of MSNBC are only exceeded by the excesses of Fox News. Both fail the litmus test of objective journalism. But under no circumstances does either justify the personal threats and vicious attacks against journalists in New Hampshire and elsewhere.
Mr. Binns goes on to use a Salem News editorial (June 15) about the limited value of the recent bipartisan gun control legislation as an example of journalistic excess (apparently forgetting that it was an editorial). He recounts a series of “facts“ but again misses the point. The precise definition of “mass shooting” or “assault weapons“ is a red herring. The point of the editorial was to emphasize that very few lives will likely be saved by this ‘feel good’ legislation. I agree with Mr. Binns' conclusion that more mental support is needed, but mental health support is only useful to those who seek it out. If people did not have access to weapons of war (as is the case in most advanced democracies) then those who “slip through the cracks“, and those who do not respond to mental health support, would be less likely to succeed at killing our children.
Lee Fasoli
Salem