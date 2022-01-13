To the editor:
Australia and New Zealand hey have strict rules for limiting COVID. We are floundering in mixed messages and poor guidance. They have 95% vaccinated and strict rules limiting crowds and requiring masks.
We have anemic and unenforceable rules. Mask mandates for indoor activities while enabling entities such as NFL and college football games attended by thousands of unmasked spectators to keep going as potential super spreaders every weekend. No lockdowns and lack of enforcement of vaccine mandates with mixed messaging from Centers for Disease Control means a big failure to stop the spread of COVID in our country. Anti-vaccination sentiment sparked by misinformation and the political right has given the terrorists something they could never dreamed about — the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent Americans.
Martin Lian
Beverly