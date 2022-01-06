To the editor:
Thanks and congratulations to Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill for closing the Moraine Farms deal with the Trustees of Reservations.
It is a wonderful place. Beverly citizens will be able to enjoy an extensive woods experience extending from Conant Street through the farm and the Phillips Estate.
Also thanks to the mayor for being instrumental in founding the Open Space and Recreation Committee back in 1999. With the funding provided the committee was able to purchase frontage along the Bass River and secure Sally Milligan among other key parcels.
David Gardner
Beverly