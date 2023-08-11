To the editor:
The following are concerns that weren’t mentioned, but perhaps should have been, in Dustin Luca’s recent article on the Columbus Avenue seawall.
After informing Acting City Engineer Deborah Duhamel of the urgent need to re-build this wall due to the gaping holes in the ocean side that now allows the ocean to go through the wall as well as over it causing the abutting sidewalk to erode, concern was expressed about how soon it would be before the ocean erodes Columbus Avenue as well. (She nodded in response). When another neighbor asked Ms. Duhamel if the city had an evacuation plan in place in the event of an epic failure of the beach wall, she replied, “No, there is none. We’ll deal with it when it happens.”
Because many elderly folks and folks with disabilities live in close proximity to the wall, this response was, quite frankly, shocking and unacceptable. When and how, exactly, would this flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants disaster response work? Precious time will have been wasted and unnecessary panic set in. As Mr. Lucas mentioned, this problem has been on-going for five years. And yes, the residents are well aware that “the water is coming”. Until it does, the city of Salem elected officials and their staff have a responsibility to make sure that this crumbling infrastructure is re-built before lives and property are lost, not after.
Kathleen Robbins,
Salem