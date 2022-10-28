To the editor:
This month, I co-sponsored a bill with my house colleague Representative Mike Connolly that would cap Ch. 62F tax credits at $6,500 and evenly redistribute the resulting excess to all other eligible taxpayers. Under our bill, 99.4% of income-tax payers would get a larger refund check next month. We proposed setting the refund limit at $6,500 because that is the anticipated refund that will go to someone with $1 million of income in 2021.
Some background: In 1986, Massachusetts voters approved a ballot question that sets a revenue-growth limit for the Commonwealth and returns any excess funds to income-tax payers. The 62F limit was triggered the next year, in 1987, in the amount of $29 million. The law wasn’t triggered again and was largely forgotten over the next 35 years, as the state has repeatedly cut income taxes and other taxes, rendering the revenue-growth limit largely irrelevant.
Fast forward to 2022, and the law has been triggered again, this time in the amount of $2.94 billion. The law wasn’t triggered as a result of any tax hike — instead, it’s been triggered due to underlying problems in the economy, such as inflation and income inequality, as well as other unforeseen factors such as pass through revenue, of which 2.25B has yet to be accounted for.
Our legislation, HD.5394, “An Act Putting More Money In More People’s Pockets,” honors the 1986 law and authorizes Governor Baker’s plan to distribute $2.94 billion in tax refund checks next month. Our legislation proposes one modest change: a cap on the size of checks that would go to those with incomes greater than $1 million. The resulting excess monies would be redistributed to eligible taxpayers who earn less than $1 million. This means an additional $200 refund to approximately 3.6 million taxpayers. The $200 would be in addition to the 13% refund on 2021 state income taxes that is due under the original provisions of 62F.
I believe our proposal strikes the right balance by honoring the mandate to return $2.94 billion to the taxpayers, while doing more to ensure that more residents see a larger refund in this time of rising inflation, significant economic stress, hardship, and uncertainty.
It is my duty as a legislator to represent all of the people of the 4th Essex district, help those who need it most and make better policy for the people of Massachusetts. Updating 62F will provide a generous and unanticipated refund to the financially well off while putting extra money into the hands of those who need it most — the working poor, struggling families, and our seniors.
Jamie Zahlaway Belsito,
State Rep. 4th Essex District,
Topsfield