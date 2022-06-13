To the editor:
On June 9, 2022, Varian officials and their engineering firm presented their timeline to come up with a remediation plan and clean up of their site and the surrounding Beverly neighborhood. The Sohier Road industrial plant has high levels of toxic chemicals under Buildings 3 and 5. Also, a field south of those buildings shows groundwater contamination. Chemicals, including trichloroethylene at 600,000 parts per billion (not good), have contaminated the groundwater on site and, according to testing, the contamination also spread off-site to neighbors south and west of the plant. Trichloroethylene has been linked to cancer in humans. The contaminated groundwater is deep in some places and the unusual bedrock formation forces this water up to the surface in several places along with brown iron-oxidized water.
While this has not been life-threatening or caused serious illness (as far as we know), the neighborhood west of the site, including Sonning Road, has experienced brown water, flooding and a host of testing. Yet, some neighbors have insisted their properties have never been tested nor were they notified of any problems, even seeing men in hazmat suits walking around their neighborhood. People are naturally concerned, afraid of health issues, afraid to live in their homes and, of course, afraid of reduced property values. I would be too.
There is cause for concern that any or more testing has not been done north of Route 128, including the Post Office facility on Tozier Road. I also point out these residential neighbors on Mark Road and Walden Street. Actually, the engineer answering the question was a little vague about testing north of Route 128. Norwood Pond and Beaver Pond are about 2,500 feet from the contaminated site. I am very concerned nothing is being done to ensure the groundwater is safe in that neighborhood and its valuable ponds.
All the small audience got from the presentation was banal platitudes. Everyone was nice and polite but after decades of neglect, patience and trust are non-existent. While Varian and their engineering firm have some oversight from the state DEP, I know the revolving door syndrome that exists between any overseeing agency and said industry. Agency heads (in the future) could be working for or coming from the same industry they have sworn to oversee. It happens at all levels of government. Nobody I trust is overseeing the fox guarding the hen house. We, as a community, need more oversight developing this plan and the actual remediation. I believe one option is federal oversight, or another independent engineering firm reviewing the collected data, making their own independent recommendations.
I am troubled by the response given about the razed house on 28 Hill St. Varian and its spokes-engineer used the word “unique” when discussing the nature of this contamination. Even though this contaminated, condemned and razed structure is within 15 feet of a child’s swing set behind a home on the next road over. The answer given was “unique”. No budget was promised, no “raw” data was shared and I would rather have the unabridged version, not some band aid approach that still leaves an incomplete clean up of the growing site.
Peter Thomas
Beverly