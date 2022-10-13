To the editor:
If Bob Violette (“Unhappy with Moulton,” Oct. 3) is unhappy with Congressman Seth Moulton, he doesn’t seem to know why.
Bob claims that Moulton was silent about the failed military withdrawal from Afghanistan. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Moulton was and still is one of the leading voices for getting our allies out of Afghanistan. So much so that he personally went to Afghanistan — an act that helped save hundreds of lives.
Bob also claims that the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard were “illegals.” Wrong again. They are legal asylum seekers, and I’d hope that any elected official would have the decency to condemn Gov. Ron DeSantis for treating them like political pawns.
Our “woke” military, as Bob calls it, is the strongest in the world.
And Moulton can be thanked for helping make that so, having patriotically served four tours as a Marine.
Bob thinks that Moulton hasn’t helped service members suffering from post-traumatic stress? He must not know that Seth passed the Brandon Act to help them better access mental health support. He also introduced the legislation that made 9-8-8 the nationwide mental health emergency hotline.
Contrary to Bob’s claims, Moulton is a leader for veterans, our military members, and our Afghan allies. He fights for his constituents and his country. Anyone paying any attention would know that.
Christopher Fuccione,
Salem