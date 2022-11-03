To the editor:
We strongly urge readers to vote for our current congressman, Seth Moulton, on election day, Nov. 8, 2022. We ask you to vote for Seth for the following reasons:
- Seth is working hard to keep gas prices low and voted to support the president’s Inflation Reduction Act.
- Seth believes in democracy and free and fair elections; his opponent thinks Trump won and that the attempted insurrection was justified.
- Seth led the effort to establish 988 national mental health hotline.
- Seth has delivered millions of dollars of federal funding throughout the district.
- Seth is going to protect a woman’s right to reproductive health care; his opponent wants to force his anti-choice views into doctors’ offices.
- Seth believes in the science around climate change and vaccines; his opponent rejects scientific facts.
- Seth wants to fix the immigration system with common-sense solutions.
- His service in the Marines and tours of duty in Iraq as are a reflection on his commitment to our national security.
- His education at Harvard’s business school and experience in the private sector have provided him with the necessary experience to help our economy to continue to grow.
For these and other reasons we urge you to vote for Seth on Nov. 8.
Elizabeth Darragh,
Darlene Kumar,
Pamela Laquidara,
Mark McDonough,
Sue McDonough,
Wallace McKenzie,
Lynnfield