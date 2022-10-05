To the editor:
Seth Moulton should be reelected. As a Marine captain, Seth did his duty in-country in Iraq, but came to see that the war was wrong, and he raised questions about it. As a Navy lieutenant, I did my duty in-country in Vietnam; I came to see that that war was wrong, and I raised questions about it too.
As a serving military officer, it takes a special kind of courage to question a national objective and yet to remain, respectfully and completely, within the bounds of the oath you take. Seth Moulton has that kind of courage. I respect and admire him for his continuing service to our country and in particular his commitment to its veterans and to its defense needs.
I focus on this aspect as a reflection of a person’s character. Active service in war is the kind of experience that cannot (fortunately) be duplicated. Most people do not, will not, have that option thrust upon them.
Our country, our government, needs the exceptional kind of perspective Seth Moulton, by having served honorably and courageously in the military, brings to his present service to his country. His background breeds trust and a belief that he will always do the right thing for the people he serves.
Archie Hovanesian,
Salem