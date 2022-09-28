To the editor:
The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Congressman Seth Moulton is courage.
Seth joined the Marines despite already having a degree from Harvard, and served four tours in Iraq. Yet even while he was serving, Seth was not afraid to speak out against the war.
The bravery translated to his political career. Although he fights passionately for progressive values, he is not afraid to go against the Democratic Party. He took on an incumbent Democrat to win his seat, and then pushed for a new generation of political leaders in the Democratic Party. In challenging the Democratic leadership, he advocated for what would be best for the country even when it made him less liked by other powerful Democrats.
Seth also had the courage to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health and openly shared his own experiences with post-traumatic stress. His leadership in supporting mental health led to the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, which he first introduced.
We need more people in Washington with a spine to stand up for their beliefs and their constituents, and Moulton exemplifies this type of politician.
Sam Rudikoff,
Newton