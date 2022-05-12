To the editor:
According to recent comments by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem of the House Armed Services Committee, “we’re not just at war to support the Ukrainians; we’re fundamentally at war, although somewhat through a proxy, with Russia, and it’s important that we win.”
Make no mistake about it, this is an extremely reckless statement. It feeds right into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rationale for invading Ukraine in order to protect Russia from NATO encroachment. Even worse, Moulton’s comments make it harder for Putin to withdraw from Ukraine while saving face. And it is very unlikely Putin will leave Ukraine if he is unable to save face in the process. Thus comments like Mouton’s will likely prolong the war in Ukraine and the suffering of the Ukrainian people.
It may be important that Ukraine — not the United States — wins the war with Russia, but just as important is that high-ranking U.S. officials such as Mr. Moulton be far more judicious in what they say publicly.
Lawrence Reichard
Belfast, Maine