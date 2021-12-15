To the editor:
I couldn’t agree more with the two letters in your Nov. 24 and 29 editions that expressed support for passing the Death with Dignity bill in the Legislature called The End of Life Options Act (H.2381).
It would make our state the 11th one (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, California, Oregon, etc.) plus Washington, D.C., to legalize the option of medical, compassionate aid in dying.
It would end needless suffering and give comfort and peace of mind to people who are terminally ill, mentally capable of making their own health-care decisions, and facing the prospect of intolerable pain and suffering that even the best efforts of hospice and palliative care can’t always relieve.
The bill has 66 House co-sponsors, more than ever before, including Salem-area representatives Lori Ehrlich (Swampscott), Sally Kerans (Danvers), and Donald Wong (Saugus), plus our state Sen. Joan Lovely.
Please join me in contacting other legislators, such as Reps. Paul Tucker (Salem); Thomas Walsh (Peabody); and Jerry Parisella (Beverly). Urge them to support passage of H.2381: first by the Public Health Committee, then by the full House and Senate later in the session next year.
Gail Cantor
Salem