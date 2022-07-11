To the editor:
National Grid is excited to move forward with the Regional Transmission Reliability Project after the Beverly City Council approved our request to locate the new transmission line along the public roadways of the route approved by the state.
This transmission line project is located in Salem and Beverly and will replace an existing underground electric transmission line that is now more than 50 years old.
The new modern transmission line will enhance electric reliability, and provide resiliency for future growth to electric customers in Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Manchester, Rockport, and Wenham; and enable the delivery of more clean energy to the region.
A critical pillar in National Grid’s fossil free vision includes growing electrification of heat and transportation. Having a modernized, reliable and resilient electrical transmission system is absolutely vital to achieve that clean energy future, and this project is an important piece of that future.
The team working on the transmission project appreciates the community engagement and dialogue that has occurred throughout this process and we look forward to continued communication through the construction phase of the project.
National Grid will be holding an additional project open house later this summer to share information about the construction process and timeline. We hope to begin construction later this summer or early this fall. To stay up to date on this project, please sign up to receive our e-newsletter via the project’s website: www.beverlyregionaltransmissionreliabilityproject.com or call our Outreach Team at 833-238-4743.
Tim O’Leary
Project Manager,
National Grid