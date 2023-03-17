To the editor:
The Hamilton-Wenham School Committee is requesting $15,000,000 for athletic fields. This request includes:
Installation of artificial turf. Environmental and safety concerns are growing with the latest studies. Professional players associations are sounding the warnings. Disposal of old artificial has become a growing concern as communities across the country replace turf, which has a lifespan of eight to 10 years. An average field has 40,000 pounds of plastic and 400,000 pounds of infill material, according to a 2017 report by the Synthetic Turf Council. We should be asking about alternatives. Check out the Toxics Use Reduction Institute at UMass Lowell. How can our towns ban plastic bags and recommend a large plastic field?
A permanent tax increase, and its timing could not be worse. Hamilton’s mill (tax) rate is a whopping $16.34 and Wenham’s is even higher at $17.35. Previous overrides in our district: The total amount of our 10-year overrides was $7,700,000 just in the first year of each override.
Our athletic fields need investment, but why would we fund new tennis courts when we already have courts at Patton Park right down the street? This is just one example of significant overreach. Consider need-to-do vs. nice-to-have.
Let’s ask the School Committee to prioritize investments over the next several years and fund improvements incrementally, instead of asking voters to approve this massive expenditure.
Alice Maciejowski,
Hamilton