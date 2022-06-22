To the editor:
Front page on June 17 was a “rendering” of downtown Beverly showing Cabot Street wider than reality, and announcing a new 5-story apartment building to be built over the Chapman Street Municipal Parking Lot containing 153 spaces. Public parking for 153 will then become “private parking”.
The Family Dollar store will close for renovations. There’s currently over 100 units of handicapped and disability housing in the McLean Building and the YMCA, for residents with no cars and no ability to walk more than a block carrying groceries. The Family Dollar is their grocery store. Closing their food source is cruel. These residents also have homecare and nursing services coming to them, and those providers use the muni lot. Eliminating their care source is also cruel.
Parking has already been eliminated on Cabot Street for safety bump-outs and planters, with instructions to use that muni lot instead. That muni lot is where I park when going to the Larcom Theater, Beverly Arts Fest, First Night, Sidewalk Days, and parades, or A&B Burgers, Bonefish Harry’s, or get a rental item. Low-wage workers park there. That muni lot is full every Sunday with parishioners attending the First Baptist and the Unitarian churches, and utilized daily by AA/NA for their White Whale meetings. Closing the Chapman Street lot is bad for business and community spirit.
Is the Chamber of Commerce or the Beverly Main Streets Association invited to voice any opinion on the loss of 153 parking spaces?
Beatrice Heinze,
Beverly