To the editor:
“Propaganda 4 All.” That should be the title of the Political Action Committee called “Salem 4 All,” which The Salem News — in a startling display of credulity or downright journalistic malfeasance — described as “the new fact-checker in town” which is “working for ‘all’.” (“Local PAC seeks to dispel misinformation,” Sept. 20)
They are working to re-elect Mayor Driscoll. Full stop.
Any doubts?
Well, here are the facts:
First, just Google a PAC.
If that doesn’t answer all your questions, recognize that, yes indeed, this group is made up entirely of Driscoll supporters, appointees and contributors (whose interests — surprise! — include real estate and development). They won’t tell you this themselves, of course, and group head Lisa Peterson avoided addressing the point in the article.
The website also seeks donations and asks you to “Take the Pledge!,” a backhanded way of getting your name and email address. Could this possibly be used to send out campaign messaging?
Finally, the entire billing of this venture is pure misinformation.
Here is the website’s “About” paragraph with translations in brackets: They are a “community effort (PAC) created to bring together diverse, independently-minded neighbors from across our city (Driscoll supporters) who care about the truth (re-electing the mayor) . . .”
And its lies of implication — that they are committed to a “welcoming spirit” and keeping Salem “diverse,” etc. — thereby suggesting Driscoll’s opponent, Steve Dibble (whom I support), is not supportive of those things, are shameful.
I’m all for facts, that’s why I’m no fan of S4A.
Justin Whittier
Salem