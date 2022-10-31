To the editor:
While I was walking in the mall the other day, I passed a young gentleman who I have seen walking by himself quite often.
He walks towards the other walkers probably so his service dog doesn’t scare anyone. He always seemed so nice, and quite polite.
The other day, he walked by me, and I was horrified. On his T-shirt, in large letters, it said, “(expletive) you Biden.”
I was so shocked that I went up to him and told him that what a disgrace he was, to wear that T-shirt in the mall.
His answer was “freedom of speech.”
It was a holiday and small children were there with their parents. Some were just learning to read. You could not miss seeing him and his dog, or T-shirt.
I wonder how their parents explained this to them.
Barbara Adams,
Peabody