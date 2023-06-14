To the editor:
On Tuesday, June 13, and for the rest of the week, if you walk the Salem Common you will see people hard at work, planting 36 wonderful new trees of various species, canopies and sizes. To our knowledge this is the first time in over 100 years that the Salem Common has received this many new trees all at once. It is a significant investment that deserves to be widely celebrated.
It takes a village to do important work and Salem is benefitting from a wonderful partnership between the nonprofit Friends of the Salem Common, the city of Salem, the Salem Tree Commission, multiple city leaders and several generous private donors.
The Friends began our work in 2020 because of a generous donation by Michael Harrington. In 2021, the Friends asked Sen. Joan Lovely and then-state Rep. Paul Tucker for some state money earmarked for the Salem Common, and they enthusiastically said ‘yes’. The Friends recommended to then-Mayor Kim Driscoll that the monies be spent on trees and she agreed. She asked the Parks and Recreation Department to do the hard work, and they have done just that, for the past two years. They selected Crowley-Cottrell to do the design plan and Leahy Landscaping to source and plant the trees, and have provided ongoing staff support. The Salem Tree Commission stepped up and added several anonymous private donations for trees. And city councilors Caroline Watson-Felt, Ty Hapworth and Conrad Prosniewski have added their important ongoing support for the past few years.
It takes a village to do important work and Salem is benefitting from this wonderful partnership. There is a moving Greek proverb that says: “A society grows great when old men (and women) plant trees under whose shade they know they shall never sit.”
Those of us who have worked on this effort hope that future generations will sit under these new trees and enjoy what we have begun, together.
Susie Moulton, President
Elizabeth Aberg, Treasurer
Maryann Curtin, Clerk
Friends of the Salem Common