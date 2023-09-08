To the editor:
Kudos to John Anthony Castro, a New Hampshire resident who is running for the Republican nomination for President of the United States. He is right on, in what he is doing to try and prevent Donald Trump from running for President in 2024. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is explicitly clear in what it says: “Prohibits anyone, who has previously taken an oath of office (senators, representatives, and other public officials) from holding office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.”
Although Donald Trump has not been found guilty in causing an insurrection against the United States, on Jan. 6, 2021, he did rile up the Proud Boys and others to go to the Capitol. Donald Trump knew that they had guns and knew there would be trouble that day.
While the Capitol was being invaded Donald Trump did nothing to stop the rioters, until he was forced to speak to them to go home, by those around him. He didn’t act as though he cared if members of Congress were hurt, and didn’t care if his vice president, Mike Pence, got hurt. And this was our President of the United States???
On a final note, one after another of the Proud Boys are being sentenced to jail for several to many years for their participation in the invasion of our Capitol and subsequent damage to the building and to offices inside.
Since they are being held accountable, as no one is above the law, Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for his participation that day. If he is not held accountable, then our democracy is threatened.
Sue Johnson,
Beverly