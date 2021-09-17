To the editor:
It staggers me that racism still exists — that those who hate others based on their skin color or ethnicity choose to be mired in the bile of such ignorance. Their obliviousness is rivaled only by their ugliness. Residents of Beverly, who watched the School Committee meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, know exactly what I am talking about.
Two citizens in particular who took the podium during the public forum segment of the agenda (one did not sign up to speak) contested the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in K-12 classrooms. They then questioned the qualifications of Dr. Kenann McKenzie, who was appointed to fill the Ward 2 seat left vacant by Kelly Ferretti last year. The City Charter allows the City Council and School Committee to appoint a replacement if a member of the committee resigns or passes away. It is a temporary post. The appointee has to run for the seat he/she temporarily occupies when the term expires.
Apparently, the two people who spoke, and claimed to have done their “research,” did not know this. They also did not know that in order to qualify to be on the ballot you only need to be a resident of the Ward you wish to represent, and you must be registered to vote. They also did not know that Dr. McKenzie holds a Ph.D. in politics and education and has two decades of diverse experience as an educator. (She sounds more-than qualified to me.) They do know that she is Black, which seems to be the real root of their problem.
The person who did register to speak, Donna Loiacano, pointed to Dr. Andre Morgan, the school district’s director of Opportunity, Access, and Equity, and asked if he was the reason why she was appointed to the vacancy. Dr. Morgan is also Black, by the way. To borrow a phrase from Shakespeare, something is rotten in the city of Beverly.
Shame on both speakers. Your remarks are an embarrassment to all of us. I would expect such vile talk at a Ku Klux Klan rally, but not at a 21st century School Committee meeting in my hometown.
Don’t get me wrong: I have no problem with someone who takes umbrage with an issue that I embrace. If you have qualms with CRT, you have every right to express them. However, when your rhetoric devolves into blatant racism, you personify the worst of humanity.
School Committee member Lorinda Visnick (Ward 6) has issued a call to action on social media. “We will not tolerate racism in this city.” I concur.
Educate your children. Send an email to your ward councilor and School Committee representative. Attend a School Committee meeting. Write letters like this.
I was born and raised in Beverly. I was taught good values by my parents â€” my father worked his entire career as a firefighter for this city. I think he would be rolling over in his grave if he heard what was said at the other night’s meeting. I think he would say to those trying to spread racism not here, not now, not again.
John Tamilio III
Beverly