To the editor:
I would like to add my name to the small but growing number of people who would like to "tame" Halloween a bit. When I first moved to Salem in October almost 30 years ago, I discovered a 14-day celebration (even the Christmas celebration is only 12 days!) whose main feature was the school-centered Halloween parade. In the years following, the length, number and scale of Halloween events has grown tremendously. While this is certainly a marketing success story, it has become an increasing problem for residents.
I do appreciate that tourist dollars support our restaurants and hotels, etc. The pedestrian mall and Essex Street might as well be renamed Diagon Alley and Pickering Wharf its Annex.
Could the Chamber of Commerce actively recruit more resident-oriented businesses, e.g. a florist, a junior-size Trader Joe's, a more welcoming, updated Steve's Market, a French restaurant, etc., that could fill some of the still-empty first floor retail spaces included at the BRIX, Hampton Inn and 135 Lafayette St.?
It's quite an achievement to turn the tragic events of 1692 to a profit-making enterprise. Salem has so much more to offer for those who are interested and willing to discover them. Our historic architecture, maritime and literary history, to name the most obvious.
Salem needs a broader focus. Hopefully, the incoming administration will take up the challenge.
Maria Brescia,
Salem