To the editor:
As past presidents and the current president of the Beverly Rotary Club, we write to address the events that occurred last week at the School Committee meeting of Sept. 8. As a club, our sole purpose is to work every day to make Beverly a place everyone is proud to call home. Our membership includes business and nonprofit leaders, city officials, clergy, and most importantly residents of Beverly. Our motto is “Serve to Change Lives.” And our primary hope is to give of our time and our resources to improve Beverly, the place we all love to call home. We, the undersigned, know our community can do better and we commit to ensuring that the work of promoting love, welcoming and acceptance continues within our club.
We want to commend Dr. Kenann McKenzie and Dr. Andre Morgan, as well as our city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director, Abu Toppin. Though their roles are challenging, amidst all the turmoil of last week, their leadership has been inspiring. Their grace, compassion and character are something we should all look to as an example.
If we cannot come together without conflict to participate in and shape the basic education of our children, our city will never be a truly thriving community. Participation in civil society cannot include racism or misogyny. We hope that through the discussion that has ensued since the meeting that we can look at the true meaning of civil discourse and the obligation of all citizens for civic engagement. On a basic human level this includes listening with an open mind, direct communication with and use of a person’s name, respecting the rules of a public open meeting and the very hard work and long hours of our volunteer School Committee.
Diane Howard
President, 2021-2022
Tom Alexander, Jo Broderick, Peter Frasca, Marshall Handly, Peter Hersee, Kevin Kelleher, Frank Kinzie, Sarah MacBurnie-Liporto, Chet Marcus, Rick Mooney, Matt Piaker, Thad Siemasko, Maureen Trefry, Lee Yaffa
Past presidents
Bevery Rotary