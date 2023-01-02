To the editor:
I work part-time as an usher at the North Shore Music Theatre. Several times during the annual run of “A Christmas Carol”, the theater puts on a gratis performance for area schools. On Dec. 20, we were host to mostly middle graders from about a dozen schools from Danvers to Rye, New Hampshire.
The house was almost at capacity and I had my doubts about how well-behaved this group of high-energy adolescents would be. I envisioned controlled chaos. But I needn’t have worried. Once the show started, the kids were mesmerized, almost transfixed by the story on stage.
I was amazed at how attentive this young audience was to the often nuanced themes running through the show…when the young Scrooge asked his love Belle to marry him, they swooned with anticipation; when Marley’s ghost came flying in from the rafters, they shrieked in mock terror; and when Scrooge finally transformed into a kind, caring man…they were absolutely giddy with delight. Oh boy, did they love Scrooge.
At the end of the show, as Scrooge took his final solo curtain call, there was electricity in the air. As he circled around the edge of the stage wishing the audience Merry Christmas, each section of students tried to outdo the other in enthusiastic applause and cheering. As he exited the stage, many ran over to try to touch him as if to be infused with his enchanting spirit. It was magical.
Walt Kosmowski,
Beverly